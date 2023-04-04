Як видалити риболовний гачок, який глибоко встромився

Cleanse the site, including protruding hook, with povidone-iodine or chlorhexidine solution.

Determine the location of the point of the hook.

Ensure that there are no neurovascular structures or tendons between the point and the skin surface.

Inject local anesthetic into the area overlying and around the point.

Grab the shaft with pliers or forceps and advance the barb through the surface of the anesthetized skin.

Cover the point with the cup to catch the point as it flies off and clip the point and its barb off using strong wire cutters (1).

Back the remaining, barbless hook out of the skin.

Cleanse the area with soap and water or a mild antibacterial wound cleanser such as chlorhexidine. Bandage the wound.