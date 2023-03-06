Судоми при перенапрузі м'язів в умовах перегріву

Heat cramps are painful spasmodic muscle cramps that usually occur in heavily exercised muscles in hot and humid environments.

Although exertion may induce cramps during cool weather, such cramps are not heat related and probably reflect lack of fitness. In contrast, heat cramps can occur in physically fit people who sweat profusely and replace lost water but not salt, thereby causing hyponatremia. Heat cramps are common among the following:

Manual laborers (eg, engine room personnel, steel workers, roofers, miners)

Military trainees

Athletes

Cramping is abrupt, usually occurring in muscles of the extremities. Cramping can begin during or after exercise. Severe pain and carpopedal spasm may incapacitate the hands and feet. Temperature is normal, and other findings are unremarkable. The cramp usually lasts minutes to hours. Diagnosis is by history and clinical evaluation.

