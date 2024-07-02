Oligella Інфекції

Oligella species are gram-negative organisms that cause infection primarily of the genitourinary tract. Diagnosis is with culture. Treatment for most infections is with beta-lactam antibiotics.

The genus Oligella contains 2 species, Oligella urethralis and Oligella ureolytica.

O. urethralis is a commensal of the genitourinary tract, and most clinical isolates are from the urine, predominantly from men. Although symptomatic infections are rare, bacteremia, septic arthritis that mimics gonococcal arthritis, and peritonitis in patients who need chronic ambulatory peritoneal dialysis have been reported.

O. ureolytica also occurs primarily in the urine, usually in patients with long-term urinary catheters or other urinary drainage systems. These patients have a propensity to develop urinary stones, possibly because the organism hydrolyzes urea and alkalinizes the urine, leading to precipitation of phosphates.

Diagnosis of Oligella infections is by culture.

Because these organisms are rarely isolated, antimicrobial susceptibility data are limited; most strains are sensitive to beta-lactam antibiotics. However, a beta-lactamase–producing strain and strains resistant to ciprofloxacin have been identified.