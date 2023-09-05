Феогіфомікоз

Phaeohyphomycosis refers to infections caused by many kinds of dark, melanin-pigmented dematiaceous fungi. It is distinguished from chromoblastomycosis and mycetoma by the absence of specific histopathologic findings.

(See also Overview of Fungal Infections.)

Phaeohyphomycosis can be caused by many species of dark, melanin-pigmented dematiaceous fungi including Bipolaris, Cladophialophora, Cladosporium, Exophiala, Fonsecaea, Phialophora, Ochronosis, Rhinocladiella, and Wangiella.

Although some species of these fungi may be true pathogens and cause phaeohyphomycosis in immunocompetent patients, pigmented fungi have been increasingly recognized as opportunists; almost all cases of widely disseminated infection occur in immunosuppressed patients. Dematiaceous fungi only rarely cause fatal infections in patients who have intact host defense mechanisms, although certain species may cause brain abscess in immunocompetent patients.

Clinical syndromes include invasive sinusitis, sometimes with bone necrosis, as well as subcutaneous nodules or abscesses, keratitis, lung masses, osteomyelitis, mycotic arthritis, endocarditis, brain abscess, and disseminated infection.

Diagnosis of Phaeohyphomycosis Examination using Masson-Fontana staining

Culture to identify causative species Dematiaceous fungi can frequently be discerned in tissue specimens stained with conventional hematoxylin and eosin; they appear as septate, brownish hyphae or yeast-like cells, reflecting their high melanin content. Masson-Fontana staining for melanin confirms their presence. Phaeohyphomycosis is distinguished from chromoblastomycosis and mycetoma by the absence of specific histopathologic findings such as sclerotic bodies or grains in tissue. Culture is needed to identify the causative species.