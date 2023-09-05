COVID-19 під час вагітності

COVID-19 is caused by infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

Based on several studies, the epidemiology, virology, transmission, and symptoms and signs of COVID-19 in pregnant women are similar to those in nonpregnant patients. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other publications indicate an increased risk of intensive care unit admission, mechanical ventilation, and death in pregnant patients with symptomatic COVID-19, particularly in those with underlying health conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease (1). However, the overall risk of severe illness and death due to COVID-19 remains low for pregnant women.

Risk of obstetric complications (eg, preterm labor, preterm birth, preeclampsia, cesarean delivery, stillbirth) is increased in patients with moderate and severe infection (usually including pneumonia) (2, 3, 4).

Vertical transmission appears to be infrequent, with studies reporting rates from 0 to 3.6% (5, 6).

(See also Infectious Disease in Pregnancy.)

Diagnosis of COVID-19 During Pregnancy Real-time reverse transcriptase–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) or other nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) of upper and lower respiratory secretions

Antigen testing of upper respiratory secretions Diagnosis of COVID-19 is the same in pregnant and nonpregnant patients. (See also Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Overview of Testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.) Chest x-ray and/or CT, if indicated, may be done because the fetal radiation doses are low.

Treatment of COVID-19 During Pregnancy Supportive

Sometimes, combination nirmatrelvir and ritonavir General medical treatment for COVID-19 is mainly supportive and is similar in pregnant and nonpregnant patients. Acetaminophen is recommended for treatment of fever and mild to moderate pain. Treatment with a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir may be considered in pregnancy, because it can shorten the length of illness and make symptoms less severe. A small study found that pregnant patients did not develop any serious adverse effects from the treatment, and no complications were associated with the medication (1). Oxygen saturation should be kept > 95% or a PaO2 of > 70 mm Hg. Management of symptomatic hospitalized pregnant patients with COVID-19 should involve a multidisciplinary team, including respiratory or infectious disease specialists as needed. Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування 1. Garneau WM, Jones-Beatty K, Ufua MO, et al: Analysis of Clinical Outcomes of Pregnant Patients Treated With Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir for Acute SARS-CoV-2 Infection. JAMA Netw Open 5(11):e2244141, 2022. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.44141