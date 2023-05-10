skip to main content
Профілактика психосоціальних проблем в осіб літнього віку

ЗаMagda Lenartowicz, MD, Altais Health Solutions
Переглянуто/перевірено трав. 2023

    Depression screening is recommended because depression is common among older adults. Several validated screening tests for depression (eg, Geriatric Depression Scale, Hamilton Depression Scale, Patient Health Questionnaire-9 [PHQ-9]) can be used. Screening is relatively easy; several instruments do not require a physician for administration. For patients who feel lonely or isolated, social worker assistance to increase social contacts may prevent morbidity and postpone death. For those who are depressed, appropriate intervention with counseling or medications is warranted.

    A sense of self-worth may contribute to better health. Patients should be encouraged to remain productive, engage in leisure activities, and remain or become involved with other people (see also Social Issues in Older Adults). These actions can enhance self-worth. Suggesting activities that confirm a sense of social connectedness, such as obtaining a pet, contributing to household chores, or doing volunteer work, may help prevent psychosocial problems (and physical disability).

