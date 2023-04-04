Вступ до розділу «Соціальні питання в осіб літнього віку»

Social issues influence an older person’s risk and experience of illness as well as a health care professional's ability to deliver timely and appropriate care.
A social history helps members of the interdisciplinary team evaluate care needs and social supports. It should include questions about the following social determinants of health:
Family and marital or companion status
Living arrangements
Social network (number and quality of routine social contacts)
Work history
Education
Typical daily activities (eg, how meals are prepared, what activities add meaning to life, where problems may be occurring)
Need for, availability, and ability of caregivers (to help plan and/or provide care)
History of trauma, losses, and coping strengths
History of substance use and legal issues
Patients’ own caregiving responsibilities (which may make patients reluctant to report their own symptoms lest their symptoms or any resulting interventions interfere with their caregiving)
Worries or stressors in daily life
Environmental concerns regarding home, neighborhood, transportation, or access to goods and services
Financial status