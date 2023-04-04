skip to main content
Вступ до розділу «Соціальні питання в осіб літнього віку»

ЗаDaniel B. Kaplan, PhD, LICSW, Adelphi University School of Social Work
Переглянуто/перевірено квіт. 2023

    Social issues influence an older person’s risk and experience of illness as well as a health care professional's ability to deliver timely and appropriate care.

    A social history helps members of the interdisciplinary team evaluate care needs and social supports. It should include questions about the following social determinants of health:

    • Family and marital or companion status

    • Living arrangements

    • Social network (number and quality of routine social contacts)

    • Work history

    • Education

    • Typical daily activities (eg, how meals are prepared, what activities add meaning to life, where problems may be occurring)

    • Need for, availability, and ability of caregivers (to help plan and/or provide care)

    • History of trauma, losses, and coping strengths

    • History of substance use and legal issues

    • Patients’ own caregiving responsibilities (which may make patients reluctant to report their own symptoms lest their symptoms or any resulting interventions interfere with their caregiving)

    • Worries or stressors in daily life

    • Environmental concerns regarding home, neighborhood, transportation, or access to goods and services

    • Financial status

