MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Magda Lenartowicz, MD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Geriatric Medicine, Preventive Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Care

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Fellowship: Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz
  • Medical School: University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, Saskatoon, Canada
  • Residency: University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, Saskatoon, Canada
  • Fellowship: Geriatric Medicine, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Geriatric Medicine

Глави посібника та коментарі