метаболізм ліків

ЗаJennifer Le, PharmD, MAS, BCPS-ID, FIDSA, FCCP, FCSHP, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of California San Diego
Переглянуто/перевірено лист. 2024

    The liver is the principal site of drug metabolism (for review, see [1]). Although metabolism typically inactivates drugs, some drug metabolites are pharmacologically active—sometimes even more so than the parent compound. An inactive or weakly active substance that has an active metabolite is called a prodrug, especially if designed to deliver the active moiety more effectively.

    Drugs can be metabolized by oxidation, reduction, hydrolysis, hydration, conjugation, condensation, or isomerization; whatever the process, the goal is to make the drug easier to excrete. The enzymes involved in metabolism are present in many tissues but generally are more concentrated in the liver.

    Drug metabolism rates vary among patients. Some patients metabolize a drug so rapidly that therapeutically effective blood and tissue concentrations are not reached; in others, metabolism may be so slow that usual doses have toxic effects. Individual drug metabolism rates are influenced by genetic factors, coexisting disorders (particularly chronic liver disorders and advanced heart failure), and drug interactions (especially those involving induction or inhibition of metabolism).

    For many drugs, metabolism occurs in 2 phases.

    • Phase I reactions involve formation of a new or modified functional group or cleavage (oxidation, reduction, hydrolysis); these reactions are nonsynthetic.

    • Phase II reactions involve conjugation with an endogenous substance (eg, glucuronic acid, sulfate, glycine); these reactions are synthetic.

    Metabolites formed in synthetic reactions are more polar and thus more readily excreted by the kidneys (in urine) and the liver (in bile) than those formed in nonsynthetic reactions. Some drugs undergo only phase I or phase II reactions; thus, phase numbers reflect functional rather than sequential classification.

    Hepatic drug transporters are present throughout parenchymal liver cells and affect a drug’s liver disposition, metabolism, and elimination (for review, see [1, 2]). The 2 primary types of transporters are

    • Influx, which translocate molecules into the liver

    • Efflux, which mediate excretion of drugs into the blood or bile

    Genetic polymorphisms can variably affect the expression and function of hepatic drug transporters to potentially alter a patient's susceptibility to drug adverse effects and drug-induced liver injury. For example, carriers of certain transporter genotypes exhibit increased blood levels of statins and are more susceptible to statin-induced myopathy when statins are used for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia (1, 2).

    (See also Overview of Pharmacokinetics.)

    Швидкість

    For almost all drugs, the metabolism rate in any given pathway has an upper limit (capacity limitation). However, at therapeutic concentrations of most drugs, usually only a small fraction of the metabolizing enzyme’s sites are occupied, and the metabolism rate increases with drug concentration. In such cases, called first-order elimination (or kinetics), the metabolism rate of the drug is a constant fraction of the drug remaining in the body (ie, the drug has a specific half-life).

    For example, if 500 mg is present in the body at time zero, after metabolism, 250 mg may be present at 1 hour and 125 mg at 2 hours (illustrating a half-life of 1 hour). However, when most of the enzyme sites are occupied, metabolism occurs at its maximal rate and does not change in proportion to drug concentration; instead, a fixed amount of drug is metabolized per unit time (zero-order kinetics). In this case, if 500 mg is present in the body at time zero, after metabolism, 450 mg may be present at 1 hour and 400 mg at 2 hours (illustrating a maximal clearance of 50 mg/hour and no specific half-life). As drug concentration increases, metabolism shifts from first-order to zero-order kinetics.

    Цитохром P-450

    The most important enzyme system of phase I metabolism is cytochrome P-450 (CYP450), a microsomal superfamily of isoenzymes that catalyzes the oxidation of many drugs. The electrons are supplied by nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate (NADPH)–CYP450 reductase, a flavoprotein that transfers electrons from NADPH (the reduced form of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate) to CYP450.

    CYP450 enzymes can be induced or inhibited by many drugs and substances resulting in drug interactions in which one drug enhances the toxicity or reduces the therapeutic effect of another drug. For examples of drugs that interact with specific enzymes, see tables Common Substances That Interact With Cytochrome P-450 Enzymes and Drug Interactions.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Поширені речовини, які взаємодіють з ферментами цитохрому P-450 

    Enzyme

    Substrates

    Inhibitors

    Inducers

    CYP1A2

    Acetaminophen

    Caffeine

    Clarithromycin

    Estradiol

    Haloperidol

    Lidocaine

    Methadone

    Olanzapine

    Propranolol

    Ritonavir

    Tacrine

    Theophylline

    Tricyclic antidepressants

    Verapamil

    (R)-Warfarin

    Amiodarone

    Cimetidine

    Ciprofloxacin

    Erythromycin

    Fluvoxamine

    Ticlopidine

    Charcoal-broiled beef

    Cigarette smoke

    Omeprazole

    Phenobarbital

    Phenytoin

    Rifampin

    CYP2C9

    Celecoxib

    Diclofenac

    Fluoxetine

    Glipizide

    Glyburide

    Indomethacin

    Nifedipine

    Phenytoin

    Piroxicam

    Progesterone

    Testosterone

    Tricyclic antidepressants

    Valproic acid

    Voriconazole

    (S)-Warfarin

    Amiodarone

    Cimetidine

    Fluconazole

    Lovastatin

    Ritonavir

    Sertraline

    Sulfamethoxazole

    Topiramate

    Trimethoprim

    Voriconazole

    Zafirlukast

    Dexamethasone

    Phenobarbital

    Other barbiturates

    Phenytoin

    Rifampin

    CYP2C19

    Diazepam

    (S)-Mephenytoin

    Omeprazole

    Pentamidine

    Propranolol

    Voriconazole

    (R)-Warfarin

    Cimetidine

    Fluoxetine

    Fluvoxamine

    Ketoconazole

    Lansoprazole

    Omeprazole

    Paroxetine

    Ticlopidine

    Carbamazepine

    Phenobarbital

    Prednisone

    Rifampin

    CYP2D6

    Beta blockers

    Codeine

    Dextromethorphan

    Flecainide

    Haloperidol

    Lidocaine

    Mexiletine

    Morphine

    Omeprazole

    Phenothiazines

    Quinidine

    Risperidone

    Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors

    Tamoxifen

    Testosterone

    Tramadol

    Trazodone

    Tricyclic antidepressants

    Venlafaxine

    Amiodarone

    Bupropion

    Celecoxib

    Cimetidine

    Fluoxetine

    Fluvoxamine

    Metoclopramide

    Methadone

    Paroxetine

    Quinidine

    Ritonavir

    Sertraline

    Carbamazepine

    Dexamethasone

    Phenobarbital

    Phenytoin

    Rifampin

    CYP2E1

    Acetaminophen

    Alcohol

    Disulfiram

    Alcohol

    Isoniazid

    Tobacco use

    CYP3A4

    Amiodarone

    Aprepitant

    Azole antifungals

    Benzodiazepines

    Calcium channel blockers

    Caffeine

    Carbamazepine

    Clarithromycin

    Cyclosporine

    Delavirdine

    Enalapril

    Estradiol

    Estrogen

    Erythromycin

    Fentanyl

    Finasteride

    Indinavir

    Lidocaine

    Lopinavir

    Loratadine

    Methadone

    Nelfinavir

    Omeprazole

    Opioid analgesics

    Prednisone

    Progesterone

    Ritonavir

    Saquinavir

    Sildenafil

    Sirolimus

    Statins

    Tacrolimus

    Tamoxifen

    Tricyclic antidepressants

    (R)-Warfarin

    Amiodarone

    Amprenavir

    Atazanavir

    Azole antifungals

    Cimetidine

    Ciprofloxacin

    Clarithromycin

    Delavirdine

    Diltiazem

    Erythromycin

    Fluoxetine

    Fluvoxamine

    Grapefruit juice

    Indinavir

    Metronidazole

    Nefazodone

    Nelfinavir

    Nifedipine

    Omeprazole

    Paroxetine

    Posaconazole

    Propoxyphene

    Ritonavir

    Saquinavir

    Sertraline

    Verapamil

    Voriconazole

    Carbamazepine

    Dexamethasone

    Isoniazid

    Phenobarbital

    Phenytoin

    Prednisone

    Rifampin

    With aging, the liver’s capacity for metabolism through the CYP450 enzyme system is reduced by 30% because hepatic volume and blood flow are decreased. Thus, drugs that are metabolized through this system reach higher levels and have prolonged half-lives in older adults (see figure Comparison of pharmacokinetic outcomes for diazepam in a younger man [A]... ). Because neonates have partially developed hepatic microsomal enzyme systems, they also have difficulty metabolizing many drugs.

    Спряження

    Glucuronidation, the most common phase II reaction, is the only one that occurs in the liver microsomal enzyme system. Glucuronides are secreted in bile and eliminated in urine. Thus, conjugation makes most drugs more soluble and easily excreted by the kidneys. Amino acid conjugation with glutamine or glycine produces conjugates that are readily excreted in urine but not extensively secreted in bile. Aging does not affect glucuronidation. However, in neonates, conversion to glucuronide is slow, potentially resulting in serious effects (eg, as with chloramphenicol).

    Conjugation may also occur through acetylation or sulfoconjugation. Sulfate esters are polar and readily excreted in urine. Aging does not affect these processes.

    Довідкові матеріали

    1. 1. Patel M, Taskar KS, Zamek-Gliszczynski MJ: Importance of hepatic transporters in clinical disposition of drugs and their metabolites. J Clin Pharmacol 56(Suppl 7):S23–S39, 2016.  doi: 10.1002/jcph.671

    2. 2. Pan G: Roles of hepatic drug transporters in drug disposition and liver toxicity. Adv Exp Med Biol1141:293-340, 2019. doi:10.1007/978-981-13-7647-4_6

