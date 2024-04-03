Комплексна геріатрична оцінка

Comprehensive geriatric assessment is a multidimensional process designed to assess the functional ability, health (physical, cognitive, and mental), and socioenvironmental situation of older adults.

The comprehensive geriatric assessment specifically and thoroughly evaluates functional and cognitive abilities, social support, financial status, and environmental factors, as well as physical and mental health. Ideally, a regular examination of older patients incorporates many aspects of the comprehensive geriatric assessment, making the 2 approaches very similar. Assessment results are coupled with sustained, individually tailored interventions (eg, rehabilitation, education, counseling, supportive services).

The cost of geriatric assessment limits its use. Thus, this assessment may be used best mainly in high-risk older patients, such as the frail or chronically ill (eg, identified via mailed health questionnaires or interviews in the home or meeting places). Family members may also request a referral for geriatric assessment. However, in the United States, the Annual Wellness Examination is offered as a covered benefit under Medicare and includes the main components of a comprehensive geriatric assessment and provides a detailed health risk assessment and personalized prevention plan.

Assessment can have the following benefits:

Increased identification of conditions

Improved functional and mental status (1)

Reduced mortality (1, 2)

Decreased use of nursing homes and acute care hospitals (2)

Greater satisfaction with care

If older patients are relatively healthy, a standard medical evaluation may be appropriate.

Comprehensive geriatric assessment is most successful when done by a geriatric interdisciplinary team (typically, a geriatrician, nurse, social worker, and pharmacist). Usually, assessments are done in an outpatient setting. However, patients with physical or mental impairments and chronically ill patients may require inpatient assessment.

Таблиця Інструмент геріатричної оцінки Таблиця

Клінічний калькулятор Шкала геріатричної депресії

Довідкові матеріали загального характеру 1. Huss A, Stuck AE, Rubenstein LZ, et al: Multidimensional preventive home visit programs for community-dwelling older adults: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci 63 (3):298–307, 2008. doi: 10.1093/gerona/63.3.298 2. Ellis G, Gardner M, Tsiachristas A, et al: Comprehensive geriatric assessment for older adults admitted to hospital. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 9 (9):CD006211, 2017. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD006211.pub3

Домени оцінки The principal domains assessed are Functional ability: Ability to do activities of daily living (ADLs) and instrumental ADLs (IADLs) are assessed. ADLs include eating, dressing, bathing, transferring between the bed and a chair, using the toilet, and controlling bladder and bowel. IADLs enable people to live independently and include preparing meals, doing housework, taking medications, going on errands, managing finances, and using a telephone.

Physical health: History and physical examination should include problems common among older adults (eg, problems with vision, hearing, continence, gait, and balance).

Cognition and mental health: Several validated screening tests for cognitive dysfunction (eg, mental status examination) and for depression (eg, Geriatric Depression Scale, Hamilton Depression Scale) can be used.

Socioenvironmental situation: The patient’s social interaction network, available social support resources, special needs, and the safety and convenience of the patient’s environment are determined, often by a nurse or social worker. Such factors influence the treatment approach used. A checklist can be used to assess home safety. Standardized instruments make evaluation of these domains more reliable and efficient (see table A Geriatric Assessment Instrument). They also facilitate communication of clinical information among health care professionals and monitoring of changes in the patient’s condition over time. Таблиця Шкала геріатричної депресії (коротка форма) Таблиця