Якість життя людей літнього віку

Some of the factors that influence health-related quality of life (eg, reduced life expectancy, cognitive impairment, disability, chronic pain, social isolation, functional status, dependency on caregivers) may be obvious to health care professionals; however, some factors may not be, and professionals may need to ask patients or their caregivers about other factors, especially social determinants of health. Social determinants of health (SDOH) are the conditions in the places where people live, learn, work, and play that affect a wide range of health and quality of life risks and outcomes.

Other important factors include cultural influences, religion, personal values, and previous experiences with health care. However, how factors affect quality of life cannot necessarily be predicted, and some factors that cannot be anticipated may have effects.

Also, perspectives on quality of life can change. For example, after the death of a spouse, a person's quality of life may change and affect care goals.