Сторонні тіла шлунка та кишечника

Most foreign objects that have passed into the small intestine usually traverse the GI tract without problem, even if they take weeks to do so. They tend to be held up around the curvature of the first part of the duodenum (duodenal sweep) and by the area of physiologic narrowing before the ileocecal valve. Sometimes objects such as toothpicks or fish bones remain within the GI tract for many years, only to turn up in a granuloma or abscess. Ingestion of a single magnet is unlikely to cause GI complications, but multiple magnets are extremely hazardous because they can become attracted to each other across loops of bowel, which can lead to fistula formation, obstruction, necrosis, or perforation.

Push enteroscopy or balloon-assisted enteroscopy can be used to access the small bowel and may have a role in the treatment of small-bowel foreign body ingestions in some patients.

Surgical removal should be considered for short, blunt objects that are located in the small bowel, distal to the duodenum, but have not changed location for more than 1 week and cannot be managed endoscopically and for patients presenting with bowel obstruction.