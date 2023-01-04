синдром леватора заднього проходу

Rectal spasm causes pain, typically unrelated to defecation, usually lasting < 20 minutes. The pain may be brief and intense or a vague ache high in the rectum. It may occur spontaneously or with sitting and can waken the patient from sleep. The pain may feel as if it would be relieved by the passage of gas or a bowel movement.

In severe cases, the pain can persist for many hours and recur frequently.

The patient may have undergone various rectal operations for these symptoms, with no benefit.