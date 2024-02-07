Перихондрит вуха

Perichondritis of the ear can be an inflammatory, but not necessarily infectious, process, resulting in diffuse swelling, redness, and pain of the pinna or an abscess between the cartilage and the perichondrium.
Causes of perichondritis include
Trauma (including burns)
Insect bites
Ear piercings through the cartilage
Systemic inflammatory conditions (eg, vasculitides such as granulomatosis with polyangiitis, relapsing polychondritis)
Spread of superficial infections of the pinna
Because the cartilage’s blood supply is provided by the perichondrium, an injury that separates the perichondrium from both sides of the cartilage may lead to avascular necrosis and a deformed pinna (called cauliflower ear) in a matter of weeks. Septic necrosis may also ensue, often with infection by gram-negative bacilli.
Symptoms of perichondritis include redness, pain, and swelling. The course of perichondritis can be indolent, recurrent, long-term, and destructive.
Treatment of Perichondritis of the Ear
Prompt oral antibiotic therapy, typically a fluoroquinolone, sometimes with an aminoglycoside plus a semisynthetic penicillin
Often a systemic corticosteroid
For an abscess, prompt incision and drainage
Patients with diffuse inflammation of the entire pinna are given empiric antibiotics (eg, fluoroquinolones, which have good cartilage penetration) and often a systemic corticosteroid for its anti-inflammatory effects. Any foreign material (eg, ring, splinter) should be removed. If the etiology is not clearly infectious (eg, an infected piercing), patients should be evaluated for an inflammatory disorder (see Overview of Vasculitis).
Perichondrial abscesses are incised, and a small drain is left in place for 24 to 72 hours. Systemic antibiotics are initiated with a fluoroquinolone or an aminoglycoside plus a semisynthetic penicillin. Subsequent antibiotic choice is guided by culture and sensitivity. Warm compresses may help. It is important to ensure that the perichondrium is reapproximated to the cartilage to maintain the blood supply to the cartilage and prevent necrosis. Reapproximation is ensured by inserting 1 or 2 mattress sutures through the entire thickness of the pinna, preferably through dental rolls on both sides of the pinna.