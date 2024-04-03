Травма язика

Tongue injury may result from

Accidental bites

Sharp or broken fillings or teeth

Blunt trauma

Penetrating trauma

Accidental bites may occur during normal chewing, during seizures, or from a blow to the jaw (eg, from a fall, altercation, vehicle crash) when the tongue is between the teeth. Sharp or broken fillings or teeth may cause significant damage.

Tongue injury from major blunt facial trauma usually involves significant damage to adjacent structures.

Penetrating facial trauma includes gunshots and severe stabs or impalements. Involvement of the tongue implies involvement of other structures of the lower face. Major penetrating facial injuries bleed heavily and can obstruct the airway due to aspiration and/or edema of the tongue and mouth floor.

Most tongue injuries are relatively minor, and the rich blood supply to the tongue ensures that they heal quickly without becoming infected. However, this rich blood supply makes achieving hemostasis in major injuries challenging.

(See also Approach to the Trauma Patient.)

Diagnosis of Tongue Trauma The diagnosis of an isolated tongue injury is typically obvious by inspection. With major trauma, airway establishment and control, hemorrhage control, and identification of significant vascular injury precede evaluation for injuries to the mandible, midface, and teeth.