Як виконувати катетеризацію променевої артерії під контролем ультразвукового дослідження

Advance the catheter over the guidewire to the skin surface: Hold the guidewire fixed at the skin surface, thread the catheter tip over the distal end of the guidewire, and slide the catheter down to the skin surface at a 45° angle. The distal end of the guidewire should now be protruding from the port hub.

If the distal end of the guidewire is not protruding from the port hub, incrementally advance the guidewire outward from the skin surface while holding the catheter tip close to the surface until the guidewire protrudes.

Advance the catheter into the artery: Grasp and control the guidewire where it protrudes from the hub. Hold the catheter near its tip and insert the tip through the skin. Then, using a corkscrew motion as necessary, incrementally advance the entire length of the femoral arterial catheter.

Use ultrasound to verify intra-arterial placement of the catheter.

Maintain your grasp on both the guidewire and the catheter.

Remove the guidewire: Withdraw the guidewire while holding the catheter securely in place at the skin surface. You should see pulsatile bleeding from the catheter. Cover the hub with your thumb.

Attach the arterial pressure transducer tubing (pre-flushed with saline) to the catheter hub and verify an arterial pressure waveform on the monitor screen.