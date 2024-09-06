Синдром неадекватної синусової тахікардії

Syndrome of inappropriate sinus tachycardia refers to sinus node dysfunction causing rapid, physiologically inappropriate, heart rates. Symptoms are pronounced and include palpitations, orthostatic and exercise intolerance, weakness, fatigue, dyspnea, chest discomfort, and anxiety. Diagnosis is by electrocardiography. Treatment is augmentation of vagal tone, reduction of sympathetic tone, and reduction of sinus nodal rate.

(See also Overview of Arrhythmias.)

Syndrome of inappropriate sinus tachycardia is a defined as the persistent or paroxysmal presence of a sinus heart rate > 100 beats/minute with a mean 24-hour heart rate > 90 beats/minute in the absence of a physiologic or evident secondary cause associated with distressing symptoms (1) dominated by palpitations, orthostatic intolerance, and exercise intolerance.

Syndrome of inappropriate sinus tachycardia mainly affects females in their late second decade to mid fourth decade (2).

1. Sheldon RS, Grubb BP 2nd, Olshansky B, et al: 2015 heart rhythm society expert consensus statement on the diagnosis and treatment of postural tachycardia syndrome, inappropriate sinus tachycardia, and vasovagal syncope. Heart Rhythm 12(6):e41–e63, 2015. doi: 10.1016/j.hrthm.2015.03.029 2. Ahmed A, Pothineni NVK, Charate R, et al: Inappropriate Sinus Tachycardia: Etiology, Pathophysiology, and Management: JACC Review Topic of the Week. J Am Coll Cardiol 79(24):2450–2462, 2022. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2022.04.019

Etiology of Inappropriate Sinus Tachycardia The etiology of the syndrome of inappropriate sinus tachycardia is unknown. Potential components include Increased intrinsic sinus node automaticity

Decreased vagal sensitivity

Augmented beta-adrenergic sensitivity

Disturbed neurohumoral modulation

Symptoms and Signs of Inappropriate Sinus Tachycardia Typically, patients with the syndrome of inappropriate sinus tachycardia are very symptomatic with palpitations, orthostatic intolerance, exercise intolerance, weakness, fatigue, dyspnea, chest discomfort, and anxiety. Physical findings are those of tachycardia aggravated by standing in the absence of orthostatic hypotension. The latter helps to distinguish the syndrome from postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

Diagnosis of Syndrome of Inappropriate Sinus Tachycardia ECG

24-hour ambulatory electrocardiographic monitoring

Measurement of thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) to rule out hyperthyroidism Inappropriate sinus tachycardia is a diagnosis of exclusion. All other secondary causes of sinus tachycardia are considered, including physiologic disorders (eg, cardiac conditions, infections, anemia, hypoxia), hormonal disorders (eg, hyperthyroidism, pheochromocytoma), anxiety, pain, medications and other stimulants (1). 1. Sheldon RS, Grubb BP 2nd, Olshansky B, et al: 2015 heart rhythm society expert consensus statement on the diagnosis and treatment of postural tachycardia syndrome, inappropriate sinus tachycardia, and vasovagal syncope. Heart Rhythm 12(6):e41–e63, 2015. doi: 10.1016/j.hrthm.2015.03.029

Treatment of Syndrome of Inappropriate Sinus Tachycardia Avoidance of sympathomimetics, including caffeine

Down-regulation of beta-adrenergic activity through physical activity

Up-regulation of vagal activity (eg, with yoga, meditation, breathing exercises)

Nonselective beta-1 blocker medication or non-dihydropyridine calcium antagonist therapy

Ivabradine Treatment of symptomatic syndrome of inappropriate sinus tachycardia is difficult, and the condition is often inadequately treated (1, 2). The most promising therapy to date is with ivabradine, a blocker of the electrical current in the dominant sinus node pacemaker (If current, or the funny current) (1). Transcatheter ablative modification of the sinus node has been proposed. 1. Sheldon RS, Grubb BP 2nd, Olshansky B, et al: 2015 heart rhythm society expert consensus statement on the diagnosis and treatment of postural tachycardia syndrome, inappropriate sinus tachycardia, and vasovagal syncope. Heart Rhythm 12(6):e41–e63, 2015. doi: 10.1016/j.hrthm.2015.03.029 2. Ahmed A, Pothineni NVK, Charate R, et al: Inappropriate Sinus Tachycardia: Etiology, Pathophysiology, and Management: JACC Review Topic of the Week. J Am Coll Cardiol 79(24):2450–2462, 2022. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2022.04.019