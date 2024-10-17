Kunyoosha Kinyoosha Mkono
1. Begin with the elbow straight, palm down.
2. With the uninvolved hand, grasp thumb side of hand and bend wrist downward into wrist flexion.
3. To increase the stretch, bend wrist toward small finger and pull, curling fingers into more flexion.
4. Hold each stretch for 30 seconds.
5. Do 1 set of 4 repetitions, 3 times a day.
Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.