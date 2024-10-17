ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Mzunguko wa Nje wa Bega Lililozuiwa Lililosimama

1. Place one end of elastic band to a secure object at waist level.

2. Place pillow or towel roll between elbow and body on involved side.

3. Grasp band in involved hand, with elbow bent to 90° and thumb up.

4. Externally rotate arm, then slowly return to start position.

5. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.

6. Special instructions

a. Start with least resistance band.

b. Keep arm at side and elbow flexed at 90°.

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Katika mada hizi