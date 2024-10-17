1. Place one end of elastic band to a secure object at waist level.

2. Place pillow or towel roll between elbow and body on involved side.

3. Grasp band in involved hand, with elbow bent to 90° and thumb up.

4. Externally rotate arm, then slowly return to start position.

5. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.

6. Special instructions

a. Start with least resistance band.