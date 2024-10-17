Kunyoosha Bebdi ya Illiotibial Iliyosimama
1. Stand about a foot away from the wall with the involved leg closest to the wall.
2. Place the uninvolved leg in front of the involved leg.
3. Keep the involved knee straight.
4. Lean trunk away from the wall so the hip on the involved side goes toward the wall.
5. Be sure not to lean forward at the waist.
6. Hold stretch for 30 seconds.
7. Do 1 set of 4 repetitions, 3 times a day.
Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.