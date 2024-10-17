Mzunguko wa Nje wa Nyonga ya Pembeni (Zoezi la Clamshell)
1. Lie on involved side.
2. Keep shoulders and hips in line with ankles slightly behind the body with the knees bent approximately 90°.
3. Keep feet together while lifting top knee up toward the ceiling.
4. Lower and repeat.
5. Repeat exercise lying on the uninvolved side.
6. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 3 times a day.
7. Special instructions
a. For added resistance, place a band around the knees, start with the least resistance.
Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.