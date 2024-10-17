Kunyoosha Misuli Dhaifu ya Mbele ya Paja
1. Lie on stomach.
2. Bend involved knee and loop towel around the ankle.
3. Gently pull towel to stretch muscle on front of thigh pulling ankle toward buttocks.
4. Hold stretch for 30 seconds.
5. Do 1 set of 4 repetitions, 3 times a day.
6. Repeat on the other leg.
7. Special instructions
a. For added stretch, place a towel roll under and just above the knee to place the hip in slight extension.
Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.