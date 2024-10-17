Cardiac catheterization is a safe, common and important diagnostic tool your doctor may use to see how well your heart is pumping and to help identify and treat certain heart disorders, such as narrow or blocked coronary arteries, which are the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart itself.

The procedure is done in a hospital and involves the insertion of a flexible plastic tube called a catheter.

Doctors can place the catheter through either the femoral artery near your groin or the radial artery in your wrist.

They inject a local anesthetic to numb the area where the catheter will be inserted.

Doctors insert a special puncture needle through the numb area of the skin into the artery.

Then they place another tube, called a sheath, into the artery.

Doctors insert the catheter through the sheath, guided by a wire, into the artery and into your heart with the aid of a video screen.

When the catheter reaches the coronary arteries, doctors inject a contrast agent through the catheter that allows them to see the arteries of your heart.

If a blockage is found, doctors can use a balloon on the catheter to clear it.

After the blockage is cleared, doctors remove the catheter and balloon.