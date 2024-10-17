During pregnancy, a woman's uterus houses and protects the developing fetus for approximately 40 weeks.

When the fetus has matured and labor begins, the baby goes through a series of movements that help it navigate through the birth canal.

Occasionally, however, a baby may become stuck in the birth canal. This may occur

If the baby does not attain the proper position

If labor ceases unexpectedly

Or if the baby is too large to fit through the birth canal

In these situations, a vacuum extractor may be used to assist the delivery process.