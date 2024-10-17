Ni Huduma Gani Zinaweza Kutolewa Katika Kituo Hicho?
Type
Service
Medical
Nursing care
Physical, occupational, and speech therapies
Durable medical equipment such as commodes, wheelchairs, and walkers
Medications given by vein (intravenously)
Dialysis
Feeding by tube or intravenously
A ventilator to support breathing
Diagnostic tests such as certain x-rays, electrocardiography, and blood tests
Nonmedical
Personal care such as help with eating, bathing, washing hair, using the toilet, and dressing
Help with housecleaning
Devices to signal for help (personal emergency response systems)
A security system that provides surveillance
Food delivery programs