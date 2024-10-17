ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Ni Huduma Gani Zinaweza Kutolewa Katika Kituo Hicho?

Type

Service

Medical

Nursing care

Physical, occupational, and speech therapies

Respite care and hospice care

Durable medical equipment such as commodes, wheelchairs, and walkers

Medications given by vein (intravenously)

Dialysis

Feeding by tube or intravenously

A ventilator to support breathing

Diagnostic tests such as certain x-rays, electrocardiography, and blood tests

Nonmedical

Personal care such as help with eating, bathing, washing hair, using the toilet, and dressing

Help with housecleaning

Devices to signal for help (personal emergency response systems)

A security system that provides surveillance

Food delivery programs

