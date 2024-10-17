Nini Kinachofanya Kiwango cha Potasiamu Kiongezeke?
Cause
Disorders
Medications or Other Factors
Decreased excretion in urine
Aliskiren
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors
Angiotensin receptor blockers
Cyclosporine (used to prevent rejection of organ transplants)
Diuretics that help the kidneys conserve potassium, such as eplerenone, spironolactone, and triamterene
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs
Tacrolimus (used to prevent rejection of organ transplants)
Trimethoprim (an antibiotic)
Release of potassium from cells
Burns, if severe
Crush injuries
Diabetes mellitus (especially diabetic ketoacidosis)
Muscle breakdown (rhabdomyolysis)
Beta-blockers
Cancer chemotherapy
Exercise if strenuous and prolonged
Increased consumption
—
A diet containing potassium-rich foods (such as beans, dark leafy greens, potatoes, fish, and bananas)
Intravenous treatments that contain potassium, such as total parenteral nutrition and blood transfusions
Potassium supplements