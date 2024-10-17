ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Nini Kinachofanya Kiwango cha Potasiamu Kiongezeke?

Cause

Disorders

Medications or Other Factors

Decreased excretion in urine

Kidney failure

Aliskiren

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

Angiotensin receptor blockers

Cyclosporine (used to prevent rejection of organ transplants)

Diuretics that help the kidneys conserve potassium, such as eplerenone, spironolactone, and triamterene

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Tacrolimus (used to prevent rejection of organ transplants)

Trimethoprim (an antibiotic)

Release of potassium from cells

Burns, if severe

Crush injuries

Diabetes mellitus (especially diabetic ketoacidosis)

Metabolic acidosis

Muscle breakdown (rhabdomyolysis)

Beta-blockers

Cancer chemotherapy

Exercise if strenuous and prolonged

Increased consumption

A diet containing potassium-rich foods (such as beans, dark leafy greens, potatoes, fish, and bananas)

Intravenous treatments that contain potassium, such as total parenteral nutrition and blood transfusions

Potassium supplements

