Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Kuongezeka Uzito Wakati wa Ujauzito

Weight Category Before Pregnancy

BMI

Total Weight Gain

Underweight

Less than 18.5

28–40 lb (12.5–18 kg)

Normal weight

18.5–24.9

25–35 lb (11.5–16 kg)

Overweight

25.0–29.9

15–25 lb (7.0–11.5 kg)

Obese (includes severely obese)

30.0 or higher

11–20 lb (5–9 kg)

BMI = body mass index, which is weight in kilograms divided by height in meters squared; kg = kilogram.

Adapted from Rasmussen KM, Yaktine AL, Institute of Medicine (US) and National Research Council (US) Committee to Reexamine IOM Pregnancy Weight Guidelines, eds: Weight Gain During Pregnancy: Reexamining the Guidelines. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2009 and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists:ACOG Committee opinion no. 548: weight gain during pregnancy. Obstet Gynecol. 2013 (reaffirmed 2023);121(1):210-212. doi:10.1097/01.aog.0000425668.87506.4c).

