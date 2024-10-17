Kuongezeka Uzito Wakati wa Ujauzito
Weight Category Before Pregnancy
BMI
Total Weight Gain
Underweight
Less than 18.5
28–40 lb (12.5–18 kg)
Normal weight
18.5–24.9
25–35 lb (11.5–16 kg)
Overweight
25.0–29.9
15–25 lb (7.0–11.5 kg)
Obese (includes severely obese)
30.0 or higher
11–20 lb (5–9 kg)
BMI = body mass index, which is weight in kilograms divided by height in meters squared; kg = kilogram.
Adapted from Rasmussen KM, Yaktine AL, Institute of Medicine (US) and National Research Council (US) Committee to Reexamine IOM Pregnancy Weight Guidelines, eds: Weight Gain During Pregnancy: Reexamining the Guidelines. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2009 and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists:ACOG Committee opinion no. 548: weight gain during pregnancy. Obstet Gynecol. 2013 (reaffirmed 2023);121(1):210-212. doi:10.1097/01.aog.0000425668.87506.4c).