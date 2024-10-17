Vitamini
Vitamin
Good Sources
Main Functions
Recommended Dietary Allowance for Adults (Per Day)
Safe Upper Limit (Per Day)
Biotin
Liver, kidneys, meats, eggs, milk, fish, dried yeast, sweet potatoes, seeds, and nuts
Required for the processing (metabolism) of carbohydrates and fatty acids
30 micrograms (but no RDA has been established)
35 micrograms for breastfeeding women
—
Folate (folic acid)
Raw green leafy vegetables, asparagus, broccoli, fruits (especially citrus), liver, other organ meats, dried yeast, and enriched breads, pastas, and cereals
(Note: Extensive cooking destroys 50–95% of the folate in food.)
Required for the formation of red blood cells, for DNA and RNA synthesis, and for normal development of the nervous system in a fetus
400 micrograms
600 micrograms for pregnant women
500 micrograms for breastfeeding women
1,000 micrograms
Niacin (nicotinic acid or nicotinamide)
Dried yeast, liver, red meat, poultry, fish, legumes, and whole-grain or enriched cereal products and bread
Required for the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and many other substances and for the normal functioning of cells
14 milligrams for women
16 milligrams for men
18 milligrams for pregnant women
17 milligrams for breastfeeding women
35 milligrams
Pantothenic acid
Liver, beef, egg yolks, yeast, potatoes, broccoli, and whole grains
Required for the metabolism of carbohydrates and fats
5 milligrams (but no RDA has been established)
6 milligrams for pregnant women
7 milligrams for breastfeeding women
—
Riboflavin (vitamin B2)
Milk, cheese, liver, meat, fish, eggs, and enriched cereals
Required for the metabolism of carbohydrates and proteins and for healthy mucous membranes, such as those lining the mouth
1.1 milligrams for women
1.3 milligrams for men
1.4 milligrams for pregnant women
1.6 milligrams for breastfeeding women
—
Thiamin (vitamin B1)
Dried yeast, whole grains, meat (especially pork and liver), enriched cereals, nuts, legumes, and potatoes
Required for the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats and for normal nerve and heart function
1.1 milligrams for women
1.2 milligrams for men
1.4 milligrams for pregnant or breastfeeding women
—
Vitamin A (retinol)
As vitamin A: Fish liver oils, liver, egg yolks, butter, cream, and fortified milk
As carotenoids (converted to vitamin A in the body), such as beta-carotene: Dark green, yellow, and orange vegetables and yellow and orange fruits
Required to form light-sensitive nerve cells (photoreceptors) in the retina, helping maintain night vision
Helps maintain the health of the skin, cornea, and lining of the lungs, intestine, and urinary tract
Helps protect against infections
700 micrograms for women
900 micrograms for men
770 micrograms for pregnant women
1,300 micrograms for breastfeeding women
3,000 micrograms
Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine)
Dried yeast, liver, other organ meats, whole-grain cereals, fish, and legumes
Required for the metabolism of carbohydrates, amino acids, and fats, for normal nerve function, for the formation of red blood cells, and for healthy skin
1.3 milligrams for younger women and men
1.5 milligrams for women older than 50
1.7 milligrams for men older than 50
1.9 milligrams for pregnant women
2.0 milligrams for breastfeeding women
100 milligrams
Vitamin B12 (cobalamins)
Meats (especially beef, pork, liver, and other organ meats), eggs, fortified cereals, milk, clams, oysters, salmon, and tuna
Required for the formation and maturation of red blood cells, for nerve function, and for DNA synthesis
2.4 micrograms
2.6 micrograms for pregnant women
2.8 micrograms for breastfeeding women
—
Vitamin C (ascorbic acid)
Citrus fruits, tomatoes, potatoes, broccoli, strawberries, and sweet peppers
Required for the formation, growth, and repair of bone, skin, and connective tissue; for healing of wounds and burns; and for normal function of blood vessels
Acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells against damage by free radicals
Helps the body absorb iron
75 milligrams for women
90 milligrams for men
85 milligrams for pregnant women
120 milligrams for breastfeeding women
35 milligrams more for people who smoke
2,000 milligrams
Formed in the skin when the skin is exposed to direct sunlight
Fortified milk and dairy products, fatty fish, fish liver oils, liver, and egg yolks
Promotes the absorption of calcium and phosphorus from the intestine
Required for bone formation, growth, and repair
Strengthens the immune system and reduces the risk of autoimmune disorders
15 micrograms (600 units) for people aged 1‒70
20 micrograms (800 units) for people older than 70
100 micrograms (4,000 units)
Vegetable oil, nuts, seeds, green leafy vegetables, and wheat germ
Acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells against damage by free radicals
15 milligrams (22 units of natural or 33 units of synthetic)
19 milligrams for breastfeeding women
1,000 milligrams
Green leafy vegetables (such as collards, spinach, and kale) and soybean and canola oils
Helps in the formation of blood clotting factors and thus is necessary for normal blood clotting
Required for healthy bones and other tissues
90 micrograms for women
120 micrograms for men
—
DNA = deoxyribonucleic acid; RNA = ribonucleic acid; RDA = recommended dietary allowance.