ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Aina za Wataalamu wa Huduma ya Afya ya Akili

Health Care Professional

Training

Expertise

Psychiatrist

Medical doctor with 4 or more years of medical and psychiatric training after graduation from medical school

Can prescribe medications, administer electroconvulsive therapy, and admit people to the hospital

May only practice psychotherapy, only prescribe medications, or do both

Psychologist

Health care professional who has a master’s or doctoral degree but not a medical degree

Often has postdoctoral training and usually has been trained to administer psychological tests that are helpful in diagnosis

May practice psychotherapy but cannot do physical examinations, prescribe medications (in most states), or admit people to the hospital

Psychiatric social worker

A health care professional with specialized training in certain aspects of psychotherapy, such as family and marital therapy or individual psychotherapy

Often trained to interface with the social service systems in the state

May have a master's degree and sometimes a doctorate as well

Cannot do physical examinations or prescribe medications

Advanced practice psychiatric nurse

Registered nurse with a master’s degree or higher and training in behavioral health

May practice psychotherapy independently in some states and may prescribe medications under the supervision of a doctor

Psychoanalyst

May be a psychiatrist, psychologist, or social worker who has many years of training in the practice of psychoanalysis (a type of intensive psychotherapy involving several sessions a week and designed to explore unconscious patterns of thought, feeling, and behavior)

Practices psychoanalysis and, if also a psychiatrist, may prescribe medications and admit people to hospitals

Katika mada hizi