Kifua kikuu: Ugonjwa wa Viungo Vingi
Site of Infection
Symptoms or Complications
Abdominal cavity
Fatigue, swelling, slight tenderness, and appendicitis-like pain
Bladder
Painful urination and blood in urine
Bones (mainly in children)
Swelling and minimal pain
Tissues covering the brain and spinal cord (meninges)
Fever, headache, nausea, drowsiness, confusion, a stiff neck, and, if untreated, coma
Pericardium (the two-layered membrane around the heart)
Fever, chest pain, enlarged neck veins, shortness of breath
Joints
Arthritis-like symptoms
Kidneys
Kidney damage with fever, back pain, and white blood cells (pus) and blood in the urine
Lymph nodes
Swollen lymph nodes, which may become inflamed and tender and drain pus
Reproductive organs in men
Lump in the scrotum
Reproductive organs in women
Chronic pelvic pain and sterility or a mislocated (ectopic) pregnancy
Spine
Worsening or constant back pain, collapsed vertebrae, and leg paralysis