Dalili za Upungufu wa Virutubisho

Nutrient

Symptoms

Calcium

Bone pain and deformities, greater likelihood of fractures (due to bone thinning or osteoporosis), muscle spasms, tooth discoloration, and greater susceptibility to painful tooth decay

Folate (folic acid)

Fatigue and weakness (due to anemia)

Iron

Fatigue and weakness (due to anemia)

Magnesium

Muscle spasms

Niacin

Diarrhea, skin disorders, confusion (pellagra), and sore tongue

Protein

Swelling (edema), usually in the legs; dry skin; and hair loss

Vitamin A

Night blindness

Vitamin B1

Pins-and-needles sensation, especially in the feet, and heart failure

Vitamin B2

Sore tongue and cracks at the edges of the mouth

Vitamin B12

Fatigue and weakness (due to anemia), pins-and-needles sensation, and confusion

Vitamin C

Weakness and bleeding gums

Vitamin D

Bone thinning and bone pain

Vitamin K

Tendency to bruise and bleed

