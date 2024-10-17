Dalili za Msongo wa Mawazo kwa Watoto
Feeling sad or irritable
Having no interest in favorite activities
Withdrawing from friends and social situations
Being unable to enjoy things
Feeling rejected and unloved or worthless
Feeling fatigued or without any energy
Not sleeping well and having nightmares or sleeping too much
Blaming themselves
Losing their appetite and weight
Having problems thinking, concentrating, and making choices
Thinking about death and/or suicide
Giving away valued possessions
Complaining of new physical symptoms
Making lower grades in school