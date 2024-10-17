ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Dalili za Msongo wa Mawazo kwa Watoto

  • Feeling sad or irritable

  • Having no interest in favorite activities

  • Withdrawing from friends and social situations

  • Being unable to enjoy things

  • Feeling rejected and unloved or worthless

  • Feeling fatigued or without any energy

  • Not sleeping well and having nightmares or sleeping too much

  • Blaming themselves

  • Losing their appetite and weight

  • Having problems thinking, concentrating, and making choices

  • Thinking about death and/or suicide

  • Giving away valued possessions

  • Complaining of new physical symptoms

  • Making lower grades in school

Katika mada hizi