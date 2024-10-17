Usemi Bila Nyuzi za Sauti
Speech requires a source of sound waves (vibrations) and a means of shaping those vibrations into words. The vocal cords normally provide the vibrations, which are then shaped into words by the tongue, palate, and lips. People whose vocal cords have been removed can regain their voice if a new source of sound vibrations can be provided because their tongue, palate, and lips remain able to shape these new vibrations into words.
There are three ways that people with no larynx can produce sound vibrations. In all three techniques, sound changes into speech through the throat (pharynx), palate, tongue, teeth, and lips.
Esophageal speech
Tracheoesophageal puncture
Electrolarynx