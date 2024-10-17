ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Baadhi ya Aina za Ugonjwa wa Figo Kushindwa Kuondoa Asidi kwenye Damu

Type

Cause

Underlying Abnormality

Resulting Symptoms and Metabolic Abnormalities

1

May be hereditary or may be triggered by an autoimmune disorder or certain medications

Cause usually not known, especially in women

Inability to excrete acid into the urine

High blood acidity

Mild dehydration

Low potassium levels in the blood, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis

Fragile bones

Bone pain

Calcium deposits, leading to kidney stones

Chronic kidney disease

2

Usually caused by a hereditary disease such as Fanconi syndrome, hereditary fructose intolerance, Wilson disease, or oculocerebrorenal syndrome (Lowe syndrome)

May also be caused by multiple myeloma, heavy metal poisoning, or certain medications

Inability to reabsorb bicarbonate from the urine, so too much bicarbonate is excreted

High blood acidity

Fragile bones

Bone pain

Mild dehydration

Low potassium levels in the blood

Decreased production of the active form of vitamin D

4

Not hereditary

Caused by diabetes, an autoimmune disorder, chronic kidney disease, or an obstruction in the urinary tract

Worsened by certain medications, including potassium-sparing diuretics, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, and angiotensin II receptor blockers

Deficiency of or inability to respond to aldosterone, a hormone that helps regulate potassium and sodium excretion by the kidneys

Mildly increased blood acidity and high potassium levels in the blood that rarely cause symptoms, unless the potassium level is unusually high (in that case, irregular heartbeats and muscle paralysis develop)

Note: Type 3 is a mixture of Types 1 and 2 and is extremely rare.

