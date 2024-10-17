Baadhi ya Aina za Ugonjwa wa Figo Kushindwa Kuondoa Asidi kwenye Damu
Type
Cause
Underlying Abnormality
Resulting Symptoms and Metabolic Abnormalities
1
May be hereditary or may be triggered by an autoimmune disorder or certain medications
Cause usually not known, especially in women
Inability to excrete acid into the urine
High blood acidity
Mild dehydration
Low potassium levels in the blood, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis
Fragile bones
Bone pain
Calcium deposits, leading to kidney stones
2
Usually caused by a hereditary disease such as Fanconi syndrome, hereditary fructose intolerance, Wilson disease, or oculocerebrorenal syndrome (Lowe syndrome)
May also be caused by multiple myeloma, heavy metal poisoning, or certain medications
Inability to reabsorb bicarbonate from the urine, so too much bicarbonate is excreted
High blood acidity
Fragile bones
Bone pain
Mild dehydration
Low potassium levels in the blood
Decreased production of the active form of vitamin D
4
Not hereditary
Caused by diabetes, an autoimmune disorder, chronic kidney disease, or an obstruction in the urinary tract
Worsened by certain medications, including potassium-sparing diuretics, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, and angiotensin II receptor blockers
Deficiency of or inability to respond to aldosterone, a hormone that helps regulate potassium and sodium excretion by the kidneys
Mildly increased blood acidity and high potassium levels in the blood that rarely cause symptoms, unless the potassium level is unusually high (in that case, irregular heartbeats and muscle paralysis develop)
Note: Type 3 is a mixture of Types 1 and 2 and is extremely rare.