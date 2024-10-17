ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Baadhi ya Magonjwa ya Msingi ya Upungufu wa Kingamaradhi

Part of the Immune System That Is Affected

Disorder

Humoral immunity: Problems with B cells (lymphocytes) and their production of antibodies

Common variable immunodeficiency

Deficiency of a specific antibody (selective immunoglobulin deficiency), such as IgA deficiency

Transient hypogammaglobulinemia of infancy

X-linked agammaglobulinemia

Cellular immunity: Problems with T cells (lymphocytes)

Chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis

DiGeorge syndrome

X-linked lymphoproliferative syndrome

Combined humoral and cellular immunity: Problems with B and T cells

Ataxia-telangiectasia

Hyperimmunoglobulinemia E syndrome

Severe combined immunodeficiency

Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

Phagocytes: Problems with the movement or killing activity of these cells

Chédiak-Higashi syndrome (rare)

Chronic granulomatous disease

Cyclic neutropenia

Leukocyte adhesion defects

Complement proteins: Deficiency of complement proteins

Complement component 1 (C1) inhibitor deficiency (hereditary angioedema)

C2, C3, C4, C5, C6, C7, C8 and/or C9 deficiency

Katika mada hizi