Baadhi ya Magonjwa ya Msingi ya Upungufu wa Kingamaradhi
Part of the Immune System That Is Affected
Disorder
Humoral immunity: Problems with B cells (lymphocytes) and their production of antibodies
Common variable immunodeficiency
Deficiency of a specific antibody (selective immunoglobulin deficiency), such as IgA deficiency
Transient hypogammaglobulinemia of infancy
Cellular immunity: Problems with T cells (lymphocytes)
Chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis
Combined humoral and cellular immunity: Problems with B and T cells
Hyperimmunoglobulinemia E syndrome
Severe combined immunodeficiency
Phagocytes: Problems with the movement or killing activity of these cells
Chédiak-Higashi syndrome (rare)
Complement proteins: Deficiency of complement proteins
Complement component 1 (C1) inhibitor deficiency (hereditary angioedema)
C2, C3, C4, C5, C6, C7, C8 and/or C9 deficiency