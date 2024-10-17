Baadhi ya Dawa Zinazotumiwa Kutibu Kujikojolea Bila Kujizuia
Medication
How It Works
Comments
For weakness of the urinary sphincter or pelvic muscles (bladder outlet incompetence) causing stress incontinence
Duloxetine
Helps strengthen contractions of the urinary sphincter
Not as thoroughly studied as many other medications
Not approved for this use in the United States
Imipramine (a tricyclic antidepressant)
Helps strengthen urinary sphincter contractions and relax an overactive bladder (an anticholinergic effect*)
Also used for overactive bladder and urge incontinence
FDA approved as temporary therapy for reducing nighttime incontinence (enuresis) in children aged 6 years and older
Pseudoephedrine (an alpha-adrenergic stimulant)
Helps strengthen urinary sphincter contractions
Can cause anxiety, insomnia, and, in men, inability to urinate
OTC medication used primarily as a decongestant
For bladder outlet obstruction in men causing urge or overflow incontinence
Alpha-adrenergic blockers:
Help relax the urinary sphincter
Tend to increase the speed of urine flow and help the bladder empty more completely
May decrease blood pressure or cause fatigue
5-Alpha reductase inhibitors:
Help shrink an enlarged prostate
Can take weeks or months to become effective
Sometimes decrease sex drive or contribute to erectile dysfunction
Phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitor:
Doctors are not certain how this medication affects an enlarged prostate
Low dose taken daily (also used to treat erectile dysfunction)
For overactive bladder with urge or stress incontinence
Darifenacin
Increases the bladder's filling capacity and decreases bladder wall muscle spasms (anticholinergic effects†)
—
Dicyclomine
Relaxes involuntary muscles
Increases the bladder's filling capacity and decreases bladder wall muscle spasms (anticholinergic effects*)
Not as thoroughly studied as many other medications
Fesoterodine
Increases the bladder's filling capacity and decreases bladder wall muscle spasms (anticholinergic effects†)
Not as thoroughly studied as many other medications
Hyoscyamine
Increases the bladder's filling capacity and decreases bladder wall muscle spasms (anticholinergic effects*)
Not as thoroughly studied as many other medications
Imipramine (a tricyclic antidepressant)
Helps strengthen urinary sphincter contractions
Increases the bladder's filling capacity and decreases bladder wall muscle spasms (an anticholinergic effect*)
Particularly useful for nighttime incontinence
Mirabegron (a beta-adrenergic stimulant)
Relaxes the bladder wall
May increase blood pressure
OnabotulinumtoxinA
(a type of botulinum toxin)
Blocks the nerve activity in the bladder muscle that causes the bladder to contract involuntarily
Injected into the bladder wall through a cystoscope inserted in the bladder
Used to treat incontinence in adults with overactive bladder caused by a neurologic disorder (such as multiple sclerosis) when other medications are ineffective or have too many side effects
Oxybutynin
Many effects, such as relaxation of involuntary muscles and anticholinergic effects*, which include increasing the bladder's filling capacity and decreasing the bladder wall muscle spasms
May be the most effective medication
Available as a tablet, skin patch, and gel
Solifenacin
Increases the bladder's filling capacity and decreases bladder wall muscle spasms (anticholinergic effects†)
—
Tolterodine
Increases the bladder's filling capacity and decreases bladder wall muscle spasms (anticholinergic effects†)
—
Trospium
Increases the bladder's filling capacity and decreases bladder wall muscle spasms (anticholinergic effects*)
—
Vibegron (a beta-adrenergic stimulant)
Relaxes the bladder wall
No apparent effect on blood pressure
For weak bladder wall muscles with overflow incontinence
Bethanechol
Helps bladder wall muscles contract
Usually ineffective
Can cause flushing, abdominal cramps, and an increased heart rate
* Anticholinergic effects (such as dry mouth, constipation, and sometimes blurred vision or confusion) can be bothersome, particularly in older adults.
† These medications have anticholinergic effects that target the urinary system, so they tend to have fewer other anticholinergic side effects than other medications with anticholinergic effects.
FDA = Food and Drug Administration; OTC = over-the-counter.