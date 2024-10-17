Baadhi ya Dawa Zinazotumiwa Kutibu Tatizo la Mapigo ya Moyo Yasiyowiana
Examples
Some Side Effects
Comments
Beta-blockers
Acebutolol
Atenolol
Betaxolol
Bisoprolol
Carvedilol
Esmolol
Metoprolol
Nadolol
Propranolol
Timolol
An abnormally slow heart rate (bradycardia)
Fatigue
Depression
Possible masking of low blood sugar levels
Impaired circulation in the trunk, arms, and legs
Insomnia
Sexual dysfunction
Shortness of breath
Spasm of the airways (bronchospasm)
With some beta-blockers, an increase in the triglyceride (a fat) level
In people with glaucoma, increased pressure in the eye
These medications are used to treat ventricular premature beats, ventricular tachycardia, ventricular fibrillation, and paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia. They are also used to slow the ventricular rate (how fast the heart's lower chambers—the ventricles—beat) in people with atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter.
People who have asthma should ask their doctor whether the benefits of taking these medications outweigh the harms of worsening their asthma symptoms.
Calcium channel blockers
Diltiazem
Verapamil
Constipation
Diarrhea
Low blood pressure
Swollen feet
Only certain calcium channel blockers, such as diltiazem and verapamil, are useful for arrhythmias. They are used to slow the ventricular rate in people who have atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter and to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia.
Diltiazem and verapamil slow the conduction of electrical impulses through the atrioventricular node.
Certain people with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome should not take verapamil or diltiazem.
Digoxin
Digoxin
Nausea
Vomiting
Serious arrhythmias
If the dose is too high, distortion of color vision, making objects appear greenish yellow
Digoxin slows conduction of electrical impulses through the atrioventricular node. Digoxin is used to decrease the ventricular rate in people who have atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter and to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia.
Potassium channel blockers
Amiodarone
Azimilide
Bretylium
Dofetilide
Dronedarone
Ibutilide
Sotalol
Vernakalant
For all potassium channel blockers: Arrhythmias and low blood pressure
For amiodarone: scarring in the lungs (pulmonary fibrosis) and thyroid, liver, and eye abnormalities
For sotalol (also a beta-blocker): the same side effects as beta-blockers
These medications are used to treat ventricular premature beats, ventricular tachycardia, ventricular fibrillation, atrial fibrillation, and atrial flutter.
Because amiodarone can be toxic, it is used for long-term treatment only in some people who have serious or very bothersome arrhythmias.
Bretylium is used only for short-term treatment of life-threatening ventricular tachycardias.
Azimilide and vernakalant are not available in the United States.
Purine nucleoside
Adenosine
Spasm of the airways
Flushing (for a short time)
Adenosine slows conduction of electrical impulses through the atrioventricular node.
Adenosine is used to end episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia.
People who have asthma are not given this medication.
Sodium channel blockers
Disopyramide
Flecainide
Lidocaine
Mexiletine
Procainamide
Propafenone
Quinidine
Arrhythmias (which can cause death, particularly in people who have a heart disorder)
For some medications:
Digestive upset
Dizziness
Dry mouth
Light-headedness
Retention of urine
Tremor
In people with glaucoma, increased pressure in the eyes
These medications slow the conduction of electrical impulses through the heart.
These medications are used to treat ventricular premature beats, ventricular tachycardia, and ventricular fibrillation and to convert atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter to normal rhythm (cardioversion).
Except for lidocaine and mexiletine, these medications may also be used to prevent episodes of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter and, less commonly, paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia.