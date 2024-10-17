ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Baadhi ya Dawa na Dutu Zinazoweza Kuharibu Ini

Type of Drug

Examples

Antibiotics

Amoxicillin/clavulanate

Clindamycin

Erythromycin

Nitrofurantoin

Rifampin

Sulfonamides

Tetracyclines

Trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole

Medications used to treat tuberculosis (isoniazid and pyrazinamide)

Anticonvulsants

Carbamazepine

Phenobarbital

Phenytoin

Valproate

Antidepressants

Bupropion

Fluoxetine

Mirtazapine

Paroxetine

Sertraline

Trazodone

Tricyclic antidepressants such as amitriptyline

Antifungals

Ketoconazole

Terbinafine

Antihypertensives (used to treat high blood pressure or sometimes kidney or heart disorders)

Captopril

Enalapril

Irbesartan

Lisinopril

Losartan

Verapamil

Antipsychotics

Phenothiazines such as chlorpromazine

Risperidone

Heart medications

Amiodarone

Clopidogrel

Hormones and related medications

Anabolic steroids

Birth control pills (oral contraceptives)

Estrogens

Pain relievers

Acetaminophen

NSAIDs

Other medications

Acarbose (used to treat diabetes)

Allopurinol (used to treat gout)

Antiretroviral drugs (used to treat HIV infection)

Baclofen (a muscle relaxant)

Cyproheptadine (an antihistamine)

Azathioprine (used to prevent rejection of an organ transplant)

Methotrexate (used to treat cancer)

Omeprazole (used to treat gastroesophageal reflux)

PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors (anticancer drugs)

Statins (used to treat high cholesterol levels)

Many types of chemotherapy, including immune checkpoint inhibitors

Medicinal herbs

Germander

Green tea extract

Kava

Some energy drinks

NSAID = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug.

