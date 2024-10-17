Baadhi ya Dawa na Dutu Zinazoweza Kuharibu Ini
Type of Drug
Examples
Antibiotics
Amoxicillin/clavulanate
Clindamycin
Erythromycin
Nitrofurantoin
Rifampin
Sulfonamides
Tetracyclines
Trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole
Medications used to treat tuberculosis (isoniazid and pyrazinamide)
Anticonvulsants
Carbamazepine
Phenobarbital
Phenytoin
Valproate
Antidepressants
Bupropion
Fluoxetine
Mirtazapine
Paroxetine
Sertraline
Trazodone
Tricyclic antidepressants such as amitriptyline
Antifungals
Ketoconazole
Terbinafine
Antihypertensives (used to treat high blood pressure or sometimes kidney or heart disorders)
Captopril
Enalapril
Irbesartan
Lisinopril
Losartan
Verapamil
Antipsychotics
Phenothiazines such as chlorpromazine
Risperidone
Heart medications
Amiodarone
Clopidogrel
Hormones and related medications
Anabolic steroids
Birth control pills (oral contraceptives)
Estrogens
Pain relievers
Acetaminophen
NSAIDs
Other medications
Acarbose (used to treat diabetes)
Allopurinol (used to treat gout)
Antiretroviral drugs (used to treat HIV infection)
Baclofen (a muscle relaxant)
Cyproheptadine (an antihistamine)
Azathioprine (used to prevent rejection of an organ transplant)
Methotrexate (used to treat cancer)
Omeprazole (used to treat gastroesophageal reflux)
PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors (anticancer drugs)
Statins (used to treat high cholesterol levels)
Many types of chemotherapy, including immune checkpoint inhibitors
Medicinal herbs
Germander
Green tea extract
Kava
Some energy drinks
NSAID = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug.