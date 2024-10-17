Baadhi ya Visababishaji vya Maambukizi na Sifa za Koo lenye Vidonda
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
Viral tonsillopharyngitis (infection of the tonsils and throat caused by a virus)
Usually mild to moderate throat pain and little or no fever
Usually a runny nose and/or cough
Throat and tonsils that are slightly to very red and that may be coated with a white discharge or pus
Sometimes one or two enlarged lymph nodes in the neck
A doctor’s examination alone
Often severe throat pain and fever
Rarely a runny nose
Cough is usually absent
Often a very red throat and tonsils that are coated with a white discharge or pus
Usually one or two tender, enlarged lymph nodes in the neck
Testing of a sample taken from the throat with a swab
Sometimes throat culture in adults
Mononucleosis (caused by the Epstein-Barr virus)
Often moderate to severe throat pain, high fever, and constant fatigue but no cold symptoms
Usually in adolescents or young adults who have never had mononucleosis
Often a very red throat and enlarged tonsils, coated with a white discharge or pus
Typically many enlarged lymph nodes on both sides of the neck and sometimes an enlarged spleen detected during a doctor's examination
A blood test for antibodies to Epstein-Barr virus
Severe throat pain, often fever, and no cold symptoms
Sometimes a muffled voice that sounds as if a hot object is being held in the mouth ("hot potato" voice)
Throat and tonsils that may be slightly to very red
Typically substantial swelling on one side of the throat, detected during the examination
Usually removal of pus with a needle (for diagnosis and treatment)
Sometimes CT of the neck
Epiglottitis† (infection of the epiglottis—the small flap of tissue that covers the opening to the voice box, or larynx)
Severe throat pain and difficulty swallowing that begin abruptly
In children, often drooling and signs of severe illness (such as little or no eye contact, failure to recognize parents, and irritability)
Sometimes (more often in children) respiratory symptoms, including
A throat that typically appears normal seen during the examination with a laryngoscope (however, examination can be dangerous and may not be advisable)
For most children and for adults who appear seriously ill, flexible fiberoptic laryngoscopy (insertion of a thin flexible tube into the throat to directly view the epiglottis), done in an operating room
Sometimes for people who do not have all the symptoms of epiglottitis and who do not appear seriously ill, x-rays of the neck
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† These causes are rare.
CT = computed tomography.