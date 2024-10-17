ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Baadhi ya Dawa Zinazotumika Sana Ambazo Zinaweza Kusababisha Matatizo ya Kushindwa Kusimamisha Uume

Class

Drugs

Medications to treat high blood pressure (antihypertensives)

Beta-blockers (such as atenolol, carvedilol, metoprolol, and propranolol)

Clonidine

Diuretics (such as furosemide, hydrochlorothiazide, and chlorthalidone)

Methyldopa

Spironolactone

Medications to treat prostate enlargement

Alpha-adrenergic blockers (such as terazosin, doxazosin, tamsulosin, and silodosin)

5-Alpha-reductase inhibitors (such as finasteride and dutasteride)

Medications to treat prostate cancer

Hormonal medications (such as leuprolide, triptorelin, and goserelin)

Abiraterone

Bicalutamide

Ketoconazole

Drugs (prescription, recreational, and illicit) that affect the central nervous system

Alcohol

Benzodiazepines (such as alprazolam, chlordiazepoxide, diazepam, and lorazepam)

Cocaine or amphetamines, with chronic use

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (such as phenelzine, selegiline, and tranylcypromine)

Opioids (such as codeine, heroin, hydromorphone, methadone, morphine, or oxycodone), if used chronically

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (such as citalopram, escitalopram, fluoxetine, paroxetine, and sertraline)

Tricyclic antidepressants (such as amitriptyline, desipramine, imipramine, and nortriptyline)

Other

Androgen antagonists (such as megestrol)

Anticancer medications (most cancer chemotherapy agents)

Cimetidine

Medications (prescription and over-the-counter) with anticholinergic effects (such as many antihistamines and some antidepressants)

Estrogens

