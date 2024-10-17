Baadhi ya Dawa Zinazotumika Sana Ambazo Zinaweza Kusababisha Matatizo ya Kushindwa Kusimamisha Uume
Class
Drugs
Medications to treat high blood pressure (antihypertensives)
Beta-blockers (such as atenolol, carvedilol, metoprolol, and propranolol)
Clonidine
Diuretics (such as furosemide, hydrochlorothiazide, and chlorthalidone)
Methyldopa
Spironolactone
Medications to treat prostate enlargement
Alpha-adrenergic blockers (such as terazosin, doxazosin, tamsulosin, and silodosin)
5-Alpha-reductase inhibitors (such as finasteride and dutasteride)
Medications to treat prostate cancer
Hormonal medications (such as leuprolide, triptorelin, and goserelin)
Abiraterone
Bicalutamide
Ketoconazole
Drugs (prescription, recreational, and illicit) that affect the central nervous system
Alcohol
Benzodiazepines (such as alprazolam, chlordiazepoxide, diazepam, and lorazepam)
Cocaine or amphetamines, with chronic use
Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (such as phenelzine, selegiline, and tranylcypromine)
Opioids (such as codeine, heroin, hydromorphone, methadone, morphine, or oxycodone), if used chronically
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (such as citalopram, escitalopram, fluoxetine, paroxetine, and sertraline)
Tricyclic antidepressants (such as amitriptyline, desipramine, imipramine, and nortriptyline)
Other
Androgen antagonists (such as megestrol)
Anticancer medications (most cancer chemotherapy agents)
Cimetidine
Medications (prescription and over-the-counter) with anticholinergic effects (such as many antihistamines and some antidepressants)
Estrogens