Baadhi ya Matatizo ya Kawaida ya Usafishaji Damu wa Peritoneal
Complication
Cause
Loss of too much fluid and salt during dialysis
Bleeding
Unintentional perforation of an internal organ during placement of the catheter
Removal of the catheter from the body
Irritation and inflammation of the membrane that lines the abdomen (peritoneum) or the area around the insertion site (when the catheter does not seal to the abdominal wall)
Infection
Unsterile techniques during dialysis
Low level of albumin (a protein) in the blood
Loss of protein in fluid removed during dialysis along with inadequate protein in diet
Scarring of the peritoneum*
Inflammation and infection
Electrolytes in the dialysis fluid
Use of certain medications
A high sugar (glucose) level in the blood
Use of a peritoneal dialysate that has a high concentration of glucose (used to remove water and sodium during dialysis)
Increased pressure within the abdomen caused by continued exposure to high fluid levels, which weaken the barriers that normally prevent excessive movement of organs and other structures
Intake of inadequate fiber or use of calcium salts to treat high phosphate levels in the blood, causing the intestine to widen, which possibly interferes with dialysate flow in and out of the abdomen
* The peritoneum acts as a filter in peritoneal dialysis. When the peritoneum is scarred, fluids and waste products can no longer readily pass through it to be removed.