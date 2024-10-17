Baadhi ya Matatizo ya Kawaida ya Hemodialisi
Complication
Usual Cause
Bacteria or fever-causing substances (pyrogens) in the bloodstream
Overheated dialysate
Life-threatening allergic reaction (anaphylaxis)
Allergy to a substance in the dialyzer or the tubing that carries blood or to medications given during dialysis
Removal of too much fluid
Abnormal levels of potassium and other substances in the blood
Low blood pressure
Air entering the tubing that carries blood
Bleeding in the intestines, brain, eyes, or abdomen
Use of too much heparin to prevent clotting in the dialyzer
Bacteria entering the bloodstream through a needle inserted into veins for hemodialysis access
Possibly rapid changes in the amount or distribution of body fluids or salts