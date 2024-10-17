Baadhi ya Sababu za Homa ya Uti wa Mgongo
Type
Examples
Disorders
Cancer that has spread to the brain from other parts of the body (metastatic cancer), as can occur in leukemia, lymphoma, melanoma, or breast or lung cancer
Rupture of a brain cyst
Systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus)
Medications that suppress the immune system (used to treat autoimmune disorders and inflammation or to prevent rejection of a transplanted organ)
Azathioprine
Cyclosporine
Cytosine arabinoside
Immune globulin given by vein (intravenously)
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, naproxen, sulindac, and tolmetin
Other medications
Certain antibiotics, such as ciprofloxacin, isoniazid, and penicillin
Carbamazepine (an antiseizure medication)
Phenazopyridine (used to treat urinary symptoms)
Ranitidine* (used to treat stomach ulcers)
Sulfa medications, such as trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole (an antibiotic) and sulfasalazine (used to treat ulcerative colitis)
Substances that are injected into the subarachnoid space† for treatment or diagnosis
Anesthetics
Antibiotics
Chemotherapy agents
Radiopaque contrast agents used in imaging tests
* Ranitidine (taken by mouth, intravenously, and over the counter) has been removed from the market in the United States and in many other countries because of unacceptable levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is a substance that probably causes cancer.
† The subarachnoid space contains cerebrospinal fluid and is located between middle and inner layers of tissue that cover the brain and spinal cord (meninges).