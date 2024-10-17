ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Baadhi ya Sababu za Homa ya Uti wa Mgongo

Type

Examples

Disorders

Behçet disease

Cancer that has spread to the brain from other parts of the body (metastatic cancer), as can occur in leukemia, lymphoma, melanoma, or breast or lung cancer

Rheumatoid arthritis

Rupture of a brain cyst

Sarcoidosis

Sjögren syndrome

Systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus)

Medications that suppress the immune system (used to treat autoimmune disorders and inflammation or to prevent rejection of a transplanted organ)

Azathioprine

Cyclosporine

Cytosine arabinoside

Immune globulin given by vein (intravenously)

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, naproxen, sulindac, and tolmetin

Other medications

Certain antibiotics, such as ciprofloxacin, isoniazid, and penicillin

Carbamazepine (an antiseizure medication)

Phenazopyridine (used to treat urinary symptoms)

Ranitidine* (used to treat stomach ulcers)

Sulfa medications, such as trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole (an antibiotic) and sulfasalazine (used to treat ulcerative colitis)

Substances that are injected into the subarachnoid space† for treatment or diagnosis

Anesthetics

Antibiotics

Chemotherapy agents

Radiopaque contrast agents used in imaging tests

* Ranitidine (taken by mouth, intravenously, and over the counter) has been removed from the market in the United States and in many other countries because of unacceptable levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is a substance that probably causes cancer.

† The subarachnoid space contains cerebrospinal fluid and is located between middle and inner layers of tissue that cover the brain and spinal cord (meninges).

