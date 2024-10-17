Baadhi ya Sababu na Sifa za Kuvimba kwa Uume
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Medications for erectile dysfunction (such as alprostadil, papaverine, phentolamine, avanafil, sildenafil, tadalafil, or vardenafil)
Painful priapism in men who took 1 of these medications immediately before priapism started
Only a doctor's examination
Illicit drugs (such as amphetamines and cocaine)
Painful priapism
If amphetamines or cocaine is the cause, agitation and anxiety
A doctor's examination
Occasionally drug screening
Other medications (such as anticoagulants, certain antidepressants, antihypertensive medications, psychostimulants, antipsychotics, corticosteroids, or lithium)
Painful priapism in boys or men being treated for a disorder
Only a doctor's examination
Blood disorders (such as leukemia, multiple myeloma, sickle cell disease or trait, or thalassemia)
In boys or young men, often of African or Mediterranean descent
A complete blood count
Blood tests to check for abnormal hemoglobin (hemoglobin electrophoresis)
Prostate cancer that has spread to areas next to the prostate or any cancer that has spread to the genitals
In men over 50 who have worsening symptoms indicating that the opening from the bladder into the urethra (bladder outlet) is blocked (such as a weak urine stream, difficulty starting urination, and dribbling at the end of urination)
Sometimes blood in the urine
Blood tests to measure the level of prostate-specific antigen
CT or MRI
Spinal cord disorders, such as narrowing of the spinal canal (spinal cord stenosis) or compression of the spinal cord
Weakness or numbness in the legs
Retention of urine or uncontrollable loss of urine or stool (urinary or fecal incontinence)
MRI or CT of the spine
Injury to an artery
Mildly painful and slightly rigid priapism
In men who have had a recent injury to the penis or groin area
Duplex ultrasonography of the penis (ultrasonography that measures blood flow and shows structure of the blood vessels through which the blood is flowing)
Angiography (x-rays of blood vessels)
MRI
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.