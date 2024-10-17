Baadhi ya Sababu na Sifa za Kwikwi Isiyokoma
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Esophagus
Heartburn (burning pain that begins in the upper abdomen and travels up to the throat, sometimes with an acid taste in the mouth)
Chest pain
Sometimes a cough, hoarseness, or both
Symptoms sometimes triggered by lying down
Relief with antacids
A doctor's examination
Sometimes trying treatment with medications to suppress acid production
Sometimes endoscopy of the upper digestive tract (examination of the esophagus and stomach using a flexible viewing tube)
Abdomen
Abdominal surgery (recent)
Obvious history of recent surgery
A doctor’s examination
Pain in the upper right part of the abdomen, under the rib cage
Sometimes nausea and vomiting
Ultrasonography
A general feeling of illness (malaise)
Poor appetite
Nausea and sometimes vomiting
Sometimes darkening of the urine, then yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes (jaundice)
Mild discomfort in the upper right part of the abdomen
Blood tests
Liver cancers (including cancers that metastasized to the liver)
Long-standing discomfort in the upper part of the abdomen
Weight loss
Fatigue
Ultrasonography, CT, or MRI of the abdomen
Severe, constant pain in the upper part of the abdomen
Usually vomiting
Blood tests
Imaging tests of the abdomen (such as CT, MRI, and MRCP)
Pregnancy
Usually a missed menstrual period
Sometimes morning sickness and/or breast swelling
A pregnancy test
Chest
Chest surgery (recent)
Obvious history of recent surgery
A doctor’s examination
Inflammation of the membrane around the heart (pericarditis)
Sharp chest pain that worsens with breathing and coughing
Electrocardiography (ECG)
Inflammation of the part of the membrane around the lung (pleura) near the diaphragm (diaphragmatic pleurisy)
Sharp chest pain that worsens with breathing and coughing
A chest x-ray
Cough, fever, chills, and chest pain
Sometimes shortness of breath
A chest x-ray
Other
History of excessive consumption of alcohol
A doctor’s examination
Certain brain tumors or strokes
Sometimes in people who are known to have had a stroke or who have a tumor
Sometimes recurring headaches and/or difficulty walking, talking, speaking, or seeing
MRI and/or CT of the brain
Usually in people who are known to have kidney failure
Blood tests
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; MRCP = magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.