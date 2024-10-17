Baadhi ya Visababishaji na Sifa za Maumivu kwenye Kiungo Kimoja
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Crystal-induced arthritis (gout and related disorders such as calcium pyrophosphate arthritis )
Sudden and severe pain, swelling, warmth, and decreased range of motion, particularly in the great toe, ankle, wrist, or knee
Sometimes with redness of the skin
Often prior similar episodes of pain that resolved with or without treatment
Withdrawal and testing of joint fluid (joint aspiration) to look for crystals
Sometimes ultrasound, CT, or x-rays
Hemarthrosis (blood in the joint)†
Symptoms may be spontaneous or begin soon after an injury
Usually in a person with a recent injury or a bleeding disorder
Withdrawal and testing of joint fluid (joint aspiration)
Sometimes CT or MRI
Infectious arthritis (for example, a bacterial, fungal, or viral infection or tuberculosis)‡
Sudden and severe pain, swelling, warmth, and decreased range of motion
Sometimes gradual pain and swelling
Withdrawal and testing of joint fluid (joint aspiration)
Injury, such as a fracture or abnormality inside the joint that interferes with joint motion (for example, abnormal joint cartilage due to a torn knee meniscus)
Symptoms begin immediately after injury
Often swelling
X-rays
Sometimes MRI
Sometimes insertion of a viewing scope into the joint (arthroscopy)
Sudden start of pain in one joint that may move from one joint to another
Usually body aches, fever, and severe fatigue
Usually begins several days to weeks after person had a rash with one or more red blotches with a clear center
Often after a tick bite in an area where Lyme disease is common (tick bite may not be noticed)
Blood test for antibodies against Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease
Slowly progressive pain in older people or young people who frequently stress the affected joint (for example, doing manual labor or high-impact sports)
X-rays
Joint pain in people who have taken or currently take corticosteroids or who have sickle cell disease
X-rays plus MRI
Can cause pain in a single joint, usually with swelling (more often causes pain in several joints)
Usually in people known to have psoriasis
Sometimes x-rays
Slowly progressive joint pain usually with swelling
Often pain at night
X-rays and MRI
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† These causes are rare.
‡ Infectious arthritis occurs more frequently in people with a weakened immune system (caused by a disorder or drugs), people who inject illicit drugs, people with diabetes, people at risk of sexually transmitted infections, and older adults with several disorders.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.