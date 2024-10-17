ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Mwongozo wa MSDToleo la Mtumiaji
Search icon

Baadhi ya Sababu na Sifa za Kushindwa Kumeng'enya Chakula

Cause

Common Features*

Tests

Cancer (such as cancer of the esophagus or stomach cancer)

Chronic, vague discomfort

Later, dysphagia with esophageal cancer or early satiety with stomach cancer

Weight loss

Upper digestive tract endoscopy (examination of the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum using a flexible viewing tube called an endoscope)

CT of the abdomen

Celiac disease

Change in bowel habits, such as diarrhea, bloating, or greasy stools

Iron deficiency anemia that has no other cause

Blood tests

Endoscopic biopsy of tissue from the small intestine

Coronary ischemia (inadequate blood flow to the coronary arteries)

Sometimes in people who have symptoms when exerting themselves

Risk factors for heart disorders (such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and/or high cholesterol levels)

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Blood tests

Sometimes stress testing

Medications (such as bisphosphonates, erythromycin and other macrolide antibiotics, estrogens, iron, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs [NSAIDs], and potassium) or illicit drugs

In people who are taking a medication that can cause indigestion

Symptoms occur shortly after taking the medication

A doctor’s examination

Esophageal spasm

Sometimes difficulty swallowing liquids and solids

Barium swallow

Esophageal manometry

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Heartburn and/or sometimes reflux of acid or stomach contents into mouth

Symptoms sometimes triggered by lying down

Relief with antacids

A doctor's examination

Sometimes trying treatment with medications to suppress acid production

Sometimes endoscopy of the upper digestive tract

Sometimes pH testing of the esophagus (pH is a measure of acidity)

Peptic ulcer disease

Burning or gnawing pain occurring before meals that may be relieved by eating food or taking antacids, histamine-2 (H2) blockers, or proton pump inhibitors (PPIs)

May awaken people at night

A doctor's examination

Sometimes endoscopy of the upper digestive tract

Sometimes testing for Helicobacter pylori infection

Poor stomach emptying (gastroparesis)—usually due to other disorders such as diabetes, connective tissue disorders, and/or neurologic disorders

Nausea, abdominal pain, and sometimes vomiting

Early satiety

Sometimes in people who are known to have a causative disorder

Endoscopy of the upper digestive tract and/or nuclear scanning to evaluate stomach emptying

* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present. Features overlap between causes.

CT = computed tomography.

Katika mada hizi