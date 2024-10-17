Baadhi ya Visababishaji na Sifa za Kuangaza na Kuelea kwa Macho
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
Eye disorders that are not worrisome
Vitreous contraction floaters (floaters due to shrinking of the jellylike substance that fills the back part of the eyeball, called the vitreous humor)
A few small, translucent clumps or strands that
No recent change in the number or type of floaters
No effect on vision
Examination by an ophthalmologist
Detachment of the vitreous humor from the retina
A sudden increase in floaters, usually in older adults
Floaters that resemble cobwebs
One large floater that moves into and out of the field of vision
Photopsias that come and go
Examination by an ophthalmologist
Eye disorders that are serious
Simple, sudden flashes of light that can look like lightning, spots, or stars (photopsias), that occur repeatedly or continuously
Loss of vision that affects one area, usually what is seen out of the corners of the eye (peripheral vision)
Loss of vision that spreads across the field of vision like a curtain
Sometimes in people with risk factors for detachment of the retina (such as a recent eye injury, eye surgery, or severe nearsightedness)
Examination by an ophthalmologist
A tear in the retina
Photopsias
Sometimes symptoms only in the peripheral field of vision
Examination by an ophthalmologist
Vitreous hemorrhage (bleeding into the vitreous humor)
In people who have risk factors for this disorder (such as diabetes, a tear in the retina, sickle cell disease, or an eye injury)
Usually loss of the entire field of vision (not in just one or more spots)
Examination by a doctor and generally an ophthalmologist
Sometimes, ultrasonography of the retina
Inflammation of the vitreous humor (as may occur when Toxoplasma parasites, fungi, or rarely cytomegalovirus infect the eye or caused by autoimmune disorders)
Pain
Loss of vision affecting the entire field of vision
Possibly affecting both eyes
In people with risk factors for these infections (such as AIDS, injection drug use, and other conditions that weaken the immune system)
Examination by an ophthalmologist
Sometimes, testing to detect microorganisms suspected of causing infection
Disorders not related to the eyes
Ocular migraine (migraines that cause vision symptoms)
Jagged lines that appear first in the center of the field of vision, then spread outward, and disappear after about 20 minutes
Sometimes blurring of central vision
Sometimes a headache after the disturbances in vision
Sometimes in people known to have migraines
A doctor's examination
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present. Features occur in only one eye unless otherwise specified.