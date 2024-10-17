Baadhi ya Visababishaji na Sifa za Sikio Kutoa Uchafu
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
Acute discharge (lasting less than 6 weeks)
Severe ear pain significantly relieved when a thick, whitish discharge starts
Sometimes doctor’s examination alone
Sometimes audiogram
Sometimes high-resolution CT scan
Chronic otitis media with perforated eardrum
History of eardrum perforation and/or cholesteatoma (a noncancerous growth of skin cells in the middle ear), and previous discharge
Eardrum appears abnormal during doctor's examination
Sometimes doctor’s examination alone
Sometimes high-resolution temporal bone CT
Sometimes MRI
Cerebrospinal fluid leak caused by severe head injury or recent neurosurgery
Obvious recent head injury or neurosurgery
Fluid ranges from crystal clear to blood
Imaging studies such as head CT scan including skull base or MRI with gadolinium
Otitis externa (infectious or allergic)
Infectious: Often after swimming or injury; severe pain, worse with pulling on ear
Allergic: Often after use of ear drops; more itching and redness, and less pain than with infectious cause
Typically a rash on the earlobe, where discharge trickled out of ear canal
Both: Ear canal very red, swollen, and filled with debris; eardrum appears normal
Doctor’s examination alone
Post-tympanostomy (ventilation) tube placement
After tympanostomy tube placement
May occur with water exposure
Doctor's examination alone
Chronic discharge (lasting more than 6 weeks)
Discharge often bloody, mild pain
Sometimes doctor can see a growth in ear canal
Typically in older people
Removal and examination (biopsy) of ear tissue
Usually CT scan or MRI
History of ear infections and typically eardrum perforation and/or cholesteatoma
Less pain than with external otitis
Eardrum appears abnormal during doctor's examination
Sometimes doctor’s examination alone
Usually culture of a sample of the ear discharge
If suspected cholesteatoma, MRI
Usually in children
Drainage foul-smelling, pus-filled (purulent)
Foreign object often visible during examination unless visibility blocked by swelling and/or discharge
Doctor’s examination alone
Often fever, history of untreated or unresolved otitis media
Redness, tenderness over mastoid
Usually a doctor’s examination alone
Sometimes CT scan
Usually people have an immune deficiency or diabetes
Chronic severe pain
Swelling and tenderness around ear, abnormal tissue in ear canal
Sometimes weakness of facial muscles on affected side
CT scan or MRI
Usually culture
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.