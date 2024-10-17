* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

† For most people with chest pain, the oxygen level in blood is measured with a sensor placed on a finger (pulse oximetry), ECG is done, and a chest x-ray study is taken.

‡ Warning signs include Abnormal vital signs (an abnormally slow or fast heart rate, rapid breathing, and abnormally low blood pressure)

Signs of decreased blood flow (such as confusion, pale or gray skin color, and excessive sweating)

Shortness of breath

Abnormal breath sounds or pulses

New heart murmurs

§ Unless otherwise described, causes are usually not dangerous, although they are uncomfortable.