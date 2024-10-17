Baadhi ya Sababu na Sifa za Maumivu ya Kifua
Causes
Common Features*
Tests†
Heart disorders
Heart attack (myocardial infarction) or unstable angina
Immediately life threatening
Dull, aching, squeezing, or crushing pain, sometimes sudden that
Sometimes shortness of breath or nausea
Pain that occurs during exertion and is relieved by rest (angina pectoris)
Certain abnormal heart sounds, heard through a stethoscope
Often warning signs‡
ECG, done several times over a period of time
Blood tests to measure substances that indicate heart damage (cardiac biomarkers)
If ECG and cardiac biomarker levels are normal, often CT of heart arteries or a stress test
If ECG or cardiac biomarker levels are abnormal, heart catheterization
Thoracic aortic dissection (a tear in the wall of the part of aorta in the chest)
Immediately life threatening
Sudden, tearing pain that spreads to or starts in the middle of the back
Sometimes light-headedness, stroke, or pain, coldness, or numbness in a leg (indicating inadequate blood flow to the leg)
Sometimes a pulse or blood pressure in one limb that differs from that in the other limb
Usually in people who are over 55 years and have a history of high blood pressure
Warning signs‡
Chest x-ray studies
An imaging study of the aorta
Pericarditis (inflammation of the membrane around the heart)
Potentially life threatening
Sharp pain that
An abnormal heart sound, heard through a stethoscope
ECG
Echocardiography (ultrasound study of the heart)
Sometimes MRI study
Digestive tract disorders
Immediately life threatening
Sudden, severe pain immediately after vomiting or after a medical procedure involving the esophagus (such as endoscopy of the esophagus and stomach or transesophageal echocardiography)
Several warning signs‡
Chest x-ray studies
X-ray studies of the esophagus taken after the person swallows water-soluble contrast (esophagography)
Pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas)
Potentially life threatening
Severe, constant pain that
Vomiting
Upper abdominal tenderness
Sometimes shock
Often in people who abuse alcohol or who have gallstones
Blood tests to measure an enzyme (lipase) produced by the pancreas
Sometimes CT scans of the abdomen
Recurring, vague discomfort that
Often in people who smoke, drink alcohol, or do both
Often no warning signs‡
A doctor's examination
Sometimes endoscopy
Gastroesophageal reflux (GERD)§
Typically, recurring, burning pain that
A doctor's examination
Sometimes endoscopy
Gallbladder and bile duct disorders (biliary tract disease)§
Recurring discomfort that
Ultrasound study of the gallbladder
Sometimes hepatobiliary scan (HIDA)
Swallowing disorders in which there is abnormal movement (propulsion) of food through the esophagus§
Pain that
Usually difficulty swallowing
Sometimes x-ray studies of the upper digestive tract after barium is given by mouth (barium swallow)
A test to determine whether contractions in the digestive tract are normal (esophageal manometry)
Lung disorders
Pulmonary embolism (blockage of an artery in the lungs by a blood clot)
Immediately life threatening
Often sharp pain when breathing in, shortness of breath, rapid breathing, and a rapid heart rate
Sometimes mild fever, coughing up blood, or shock
More likely in people with risk factors for pulmonary embolism (such as previous blood clots, recent surgery especially surgery on the legs, prolonged bed rest, a cast or splint on a leg, older age, smoking, or cancer)
CT angiography or nuclear scanning of the lungs
Sometimes a blood test to detect blood clots (D-dimer test)
Tension pneumothorax (a collapsed lung with a high-pressure buildup of air in the chest)
Immediately life threatening
Significant shortness of breath
Low blood pressure, swollen neck veins, and weak breath sounds on one side, heard through a stethoscope
Typically occurs only after a severe chest injury
Usually only a doctor's examination
Sometimes chest x-ray study or ultrasound scan
Potentially life threatening
Fever, chills, cough, and usually yellow or green phlegm
Often shortness of breath
Sometimes pain when breathing in
A rapid heart rate and congested lungs, detected during the examination
Chest x-ray studies
Pneumothorax (a collapsed lung)
Potentially life threatening
Sudden, sharp pain, usually on one side of the chest
Sometimes shortness of breath
Sometimes weak breath sounds on one side, heard through a stethoscope
Chest x-ray study or ultrasound scan
Pleuritis (inflammation of the membrane around the lung)§
Sharp pain when breathing
Usually in people who have recently had pneumonia or a viral respiratory infection
Sometimes cough
No warning signs‡
Usually only a doctor's examination
Other disorders
Pain in the chest wall,including the muscles, ligaments, nerves, and ribs (musculoskeletal chest wall pain)§
Pain that
Tenderness maximally in one spot on the chest
No warning signs‡
Only a doctor's examination
Pain that is
Only a doctor's examination
Sharp pain in a band around the chest and often the back but only on one side
A rash of many small blisters. sometimes filled with pus, in the painful area and sometimes appearing only after the pain
Only a doctor's examination
Cancers of the chest or chest wall
Sometimes pain that is worse when breathing in
Sometimes chronic cough, smoking history, weight loss, swelling of lymph nodes in the neck
Chest x-ray study
Chest CT scan
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† For most people with chest pain, the oxygen level in blood is measured with a sensor placed on a finger (pulse oximetry), ECG is done, and a chest x-ray study is taken.
‡ Warning signs include
§ Unless otherwise described, causes are usually not dangerous, although they are uncomfortable.
CT = computed tomography; ECG = electrocardiography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.